Juneteenth celebration happening today at Campus 805

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - June 19 may have passed, but Juneteenth celebrations are still set for this weekend!
The day of remembrance marks the end of slavery in America, and happening today, The Community Leadership Collective is hosting an event at Campus 805 to celebrate.
The “Welcome to the Family Cookout” is from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Butler Green. There will be food trucks, motivational speakers, live music, voter registration and census 2020 assistance.
Anyone is invited to bring family, lawn chairs, blankets and food coolers.
Masks are strongly encouraged.
