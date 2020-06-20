COVID-19 cases surpass 34,400 in Tennessee, Shelby Co. sees largest single-day case increase

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - State health officials have confirmed 429 new cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths in Tennessee.
There are now 34,446 total of cases of the virus statewide with 239 of those considered probable cases. The state’s total number of deaths has reached 524 and the Tennessee Department of Health says 21 of those reported deaths are also probable.
More than 22,800 Tennesseans have recovered from virus and health officials are reporting more than 2,200 hospitalizations connected to the virus.
The Shelby County Health Department has confirmed the largest day to day case increase since the COVID-19 pandemic struck the Mid-South in march.
SCHD has identified 385 new cases since Friday morning, bringing the county’s total confirmed coronavirus cases to 7,840. There have been 153 COVID-19 related deaths in Shelby County.
State, county and city officials have been pushing for more COVID-19 testing in the Mid-South. So far there have been 106,993 people tested countywide.
That push for testing has also significantly impacted assisted care facilities serving a vulnerable population.
The health department is investigating a cluster of COVID-19 outbreaks at several assisted care facilities in Memphis and Shelby County.
The Highlands of Memphis and Health Rehabilitation Center account for some the highest case numbers among the investigations with 68 residents and 28 staff members affected. There have been seven deaths reported at the facility.
Quince Nursing and Rehab has had 74 residents and 7 staff members affected by the virus with 25 deaths reported.
There are several other facilities that were previously under investigation with clusters that have reportedly been resolved. SCHD says clusters are considered resolved when a facility goes 28 consecutive days without a new case.
Here are case totals for other counties in the Mid-South:
Arkansas -- 14,631 total cases and 214 deaths
- Crittenden -- 573 cases; 10 deaths; 470 recoveries
- Cross -- 82 cases; 1 death; 66 recoveries
- Lee -- 570 cases; 1 death; 39 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 107 cases; 3 deaths; 86 recoveries
- Phillips -- 75 cases; 1 death; 44 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 52 cases; 3 deaths; 40 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 783 cases; 3 deaths; 754 recoveries
Mississippi -- 20,641 total cases and 938 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 32 cases; 1 death
- Benton -- 18 cases
- Coahoma -- 156 cases; 6 deaths
- DeSoto -- 790 cases; 14 deaths
- Lafayette -- 209 cases; 4 deaths
- Marshall -- 122 cases; 3 deaths
- Panola -- 146 cases; 4 deaths
- Quitman -- 52 cases
- Tate -- 155 cases; 1 death
- Tippah -- 100 cases; 11 deaths
- Tunica -- 67 cases; 3 deaths
Tennessee -- 34,446 total cases and 524 deaths
- Crockett -- 25 cases; 3 deaths; 14 recoveries
- Dyer -- 145 cases; 65 recoveries
- Fayette -- 193 cases; 2 deaths; 142 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 253 cases; 1 death; 205 recoveries
- Haywood -- 41 cases; 2 deaths; 30 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 71 cases; 1 death; 53 recoveries
- McNairy -- 38 cases; 21 recoveries
- Tipton -- 554 cases; 4 deaths; 456 recoveries
