Car crash kills one, injures another early Saturday morning in Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead and another in life-threatening condition after a crash just after 2:00 Saturday morning on Highway 72.
Huntsville Police Lieutenant Ramsey was on scene, he said the car veered off of Westbound Highway 72 near Christopher Dr., dipped into a ditch and smashed into a culvert at the end of the ditch.
Ramsey said one person was ejected and taken to the hospital, the other person in the car died during the crash.
He said the engine also ejected from the car during the crash and caught on fire, firefighters quickly put that out.
Ramsey said the homicide unit was on scene investigating the crash.
