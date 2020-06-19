Warmer 80s Friday with Isolated Afternoon Thunderstorms

Areas a patchy fog along with mild temperatures in the 60s will start off your Friday, fog will mix out quickly after sunrise.
Skies will be mostly sunny today with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s, expect some isolated to widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to develop after lunchtime. Skies will stay clear tonight with overnight low temps staying warm in the middle to upper 60s, expect more fog to develop overnight in Saturday morning.
Saturday is the Summer Solstice and afternoon temperatures will reflect that with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s under mostly sunny skies. Father’s Day on Sunday will also be quite hot with temperatures in the lower 90s and isolated thunderstorm chances. With hot temperatures expected over the weekend please practice heat safety and stay hydrated.
Next week looks to be more active as we will have daily chances for rain showers and thunderstorms, especially Tuesday and Wednesday as a weak front comes through.
