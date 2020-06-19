United Doctors Family Medical Center sees increase in COVID-19 testing

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - More than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Marshall County.
Three hundred of those cases have been confirmed within the last two weeks.
United Doctors Family Medical Center nurse practitioner Cody Garmon says the number of patients getting tested have increased by 30 percent this week.
”For the time being, a couple of weeks ago we were testing maybe 30 or 40 a day while everybody was in quarantine, but since things have opened back up, we are testing between 100 to 200 patients per day now,” said Garmon.
Clinic manager Brooke Ashley said United Doctors Family Medical Center started testing on April 6.
She said she has noticed a change in the patients’ seeking tests.
“We were seeing a lot of poultry workers and I still feel like that is somewhat there. It’s still some positive cases in that, but they have kind of contained it and gotten it under control. But we are seeing more middle-aged people 40′s, 50′s and younger people.
”All you need is an ID and insurance card to get tested at the clinic. Those without insurance need to provide a government issued ID and social security number.
Tests are performed by a nurse practitioner and results are available within 48 hours.
Ashley said now that cases are on the rise, she’s noticed more businesses altering hours to ensure their employees are safe.
“I don’t know if it was today or a few days ago, but they have closed the number of offices because of the number of positives they have with their employees to try and get it contained and not spread it any further. So, I feel like that can be somewhat of a concern,” said Ashley.
As of right now, the free drive-thru testing site will remain open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
