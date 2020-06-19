Tuscumbia residents share what Juneteenth means to them

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - “It means to me that I am more free today than I was ten years ago.”
It was a hot summer day on June 19, 1865 when slaves in Galveston, Texas learned the Civil War was over and they were free.
More than two years after the emancipation proclamation.
This day is known as Juneteenth and it is celebrated all around the U.S.
Juneteenth means so many different things to people.
Vivian Edwards says Junetenth is a day to fight for the freedom of her incarcerated son who she says was wrongly convicted 20 years ago.
“Today I’m marching for justice for my son. I am striving for justice for my son because if anything, he should be a free man today,” said Edwards
Others like Sharlene Key says Juneteenth is a day to dig deep into history because she didn’t grow up knowing what this holiday was.
“It’s history because when I was in school I had never heard of Juneteeth,” Key said.
For some today means fighting for justice and for others it means reflecting.
Edwards says although slavery ended just over 150 years ago there’s still progress to be made.
“We are still struggling. The struggle is still real, but we are here today to let the people know that we will no longer allow them to keep their knees on our necks.”
