Safe pregnancy during a pandemic: Local OBGYN shares her insight

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - COVID-19 has changed the way we do things and expectant mothers know this more than most. Now that the state has reopened, some may fear going out in public or even going back to work.
According to Dr. Anne Marie Reidy at the Women4Women clinic in downtown Huntsville, pregnant women are a bit immune suppressed and have a higher risk of catching anything that’s transmissible.
Dr. Reidy says the simple answer is to be extra cautious.
Her office was having virtual appointments for general patients during the lockdown, but continued seeing prenatal patients. Some patients were concerned about maternal transmission but that risk is very low and there is no evidence of any fetal effects due to maternal infection with COVID-19.
Reidy does encourage her patients to limit their time out in public. If they want to go to restaurants, Reidy encourages them to call ahead and make sure that the restaurant is fully masked, that they are sanitizing regularly, and that they are following the separation guidelines.
Reidy says travel is what concerns her the most.
“When you are pregnant you are a little bit immune suppressed so you do have a higher risk of catching anything that’s communicable including COVID so just be extra careful...As far as travel, I have a lot of questions like that because patients want to travel for their baby shower. And I don’t want them to miss out on anything but there a lot of dangers with travel, especially air travel,” Reidy said.
Reidy wants to emphasize that her clinic does not judge an expecting mother’s decision to go out in public or stay home. She says she’s been amazed by how calm her patients have been throughout the pandemic and hopes everyone can do the same for them.