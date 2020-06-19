Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on University Drive identified

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: The Huntsville Police Department released further details on Thursday night’s vehicle versus pedestrian crash.
Officers responded to the accident on University Drive at Boxwood Drive at 10:59 p.m.
Clifford Eugene Softley, age 61, was walking across University Drive not in a crosswalk. The unidentified 28-year-old driver was heading east in the right lane and did not see Softley until he was struck.
Softley died at the scene. His family has been notified of his death.
No criminal charges are expected.
ORIGINAL: Huntsville police say a vehicle struck a pedestrian Thursday night.
It happened on University Drive near the Marathon gas station and Taco Bell.
Police have not yet released any other information.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.