Huntsville man says his social media was trolled and falsely portrayed as antifa

“Everyone who was at that meeting who knew me recognized me.” His social media photos were on display during the chief’s after-incident review in front of the city council. “They said I am an antifa sympathizer, which is untrue. I am recruiting people for protests, which is untrue because I have never been to a protest. And I am a social media influencer which is laughable because I have 300 friends and my profile is private, so I have no clue what they are talking about.”