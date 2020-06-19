50 Madison County business owners celebrate grants from Facebook

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Dozens of businesses owners and their communities celebrated some much needed relief Friday.
Last month, we told you Facebook gave the nonprofit Neighborhood Concepts $250,000.
The nonprofit had the tough job of choosing 50 Madison County businesses hit hard by the pandemic.
The director tells us they had to pick from about 150 applicants. The final 50 each received a check for 5,000 this week.
Friday they celebrated at Campus 805.
“We spend a lot of time working with small businesses and we know that these folks invest their hearts and their pocketbooks into it. And that many of them were struggling. So to be able to provide them with a little relief and to see the responses we got from folks when we notified them. It was really heartwarming,” says executive director for Neighborhood Concepts, Mary Ellen Judah.
Multiple business owners today say they wouldn’t have survived without this money.
