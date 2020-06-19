Jackson County church targeted with destructive vandalism, racist graffiti

HOLLYWOOD, Ala. (WAFF) - Police officers responding to a local church were shocked at what they found.
Hollywood police responded to Apostles and Prophets Church on County Road 412 after getting reports of a burglary. Officers discovered extensive destruction and vandalism, including smashed items, window and wall damage, and racist language and swastikas scrawled on the walls.
“This isn’t the type of behavior we are going to tolerate in our city,” said Hollywood Police Chief Jason Hepler. “We will figure out who did this.”
Hepler said church leaders have not been at the building recently, so the crime could have happened anytime within the last 10 days.
Police have a tip that a dark-colored import car was seen leaving the church 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hollywood Police Department at 256-259-1295.
“We can not and will not allow this type of lawlessness in our community,” Hepler said.
