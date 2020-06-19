Hot this weekend; better storm chances next week

Right now on radar we don’t have a whole lot of activity here in north Alabama but a little bit more activity the farther north and east you go. We will continue to see a chance for a stray shower or storm just about anywhere as we go into the evening. Temperatures warming up quickly to start the day Saturday. As we go hour by hour we will start the day around 70 degrees and continue to warm into the middle 80 by noon. A very isolated shower or storm could pop up by 2 p.m. Expect any storm activity to fade away around sunset.