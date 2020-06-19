Hot this weekend; better storm chances next week

Let’s take a look at your forecast. As we get into the weekend we’ll continue to see pretty much what we had Friday.
As we look across the area we’ve got plenty of sunshine out there for the afternoon and we will have a clear sky this evening too but it’s been very, very warm, and this warming trend continues into the weekend, In fact, it will be hotter tomorrow.
Right now on radar we don’t have a whole lot of activity here in north Alabama but a little bit more activity the farther north and east you go. We will continue to see a chance for a stray shower or storm just about anywhere as we go into the evening. Temperatures warming up quickly to start the day Saturday. As we go hour by hour we will start the day around 70 degrees and continue to warm into the middle 80 by noon. A very isolated shower or storm could pop up by 2 p.m. Expect any storm activity to fade away around sunset.
Father’s Day will be hot and muggy with isolated storms possible in the morning and then again in the late afternoon hours. By 6 p.m. we should see the storms fade away.
As we look at the next 10 days we expect a cold front to cool us off and bring us more widespread rain and storms Tuesday into Wednesday. Expect it to be muggy with storm chances about every day next week.
