Homtex to add 175 jobs to Alabama workforce

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - A local textile company is thriving during this pandemic, and is now doing its part to help Alabamians get back on their feet.
Homtex pivoted during this pandemic, making bed linens for more than 30 years, to making face masks, and now it’s not only making PPE, it’s also creating jobs.
Homtex needs 175 people to expand its new automatic surgical face mask production lines, which will begin in July.
“So that will double the employment base at this plant,” said President and CFO of Homtex, Jeremy Wootten.
“We’re starting to recruit for all positions from supervisors and management, to production, packaging, all across the board,” Wootten said.
At the beginning of the pandemic, the family-owned textile manufacturer in Cullman, shifted production from luxury linens to filtered face masks.
“Like so many other people, our retail business has been hurt with the store closures, but we’ve been very fortunate to have a strong e-commerce business, but we had a strong workforce here, which allowed us to pivot quickly into supplying this PPE that’s been so desperately needed,” Wootten explained.
Wootten, said the pandemic has brought to light the country’s dependency on foreign-made products.
Homtex plans to make 400-million surgical-grade masks a year stateside.
“This is not a one time, one shot, immediate, short-term deal. This is a strategic shift in expansion for us into a category that needs to be so desperately brought back and produced here in the U.S.,” Wootten said.
Wootten said he’s proud of the work his company has done to maintain its current employees, and looks forward to hiring new ones.
Another hiring event will take place on Saturday, June 20th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Applicants can also send resumes to hr@homtex.com.
