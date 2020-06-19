Happy Friday all, we are in for a muggy afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

We started off today under mostly sunny skies, but going past the noon hour, we will see cloud build-up. No widespread rain is expected today, but for those of us experiencing showers later this afternoon, a brief downpour is not out of the question.
Humidity will be a factor in today’s comfort levels. High humidity and mid 80s will make it feel a little less that comfortable out there. Outside of a few pop-up storms, its quiet. Moving ahead to the weekend, temperatures will continue to rise getting to the lower 90s as soon as tomorrow afternoon. Rain is not likely for the weekend, with Saturday having little to no chance.
Sunday chances increase, but only slightly. Next week a cold front slides over us bringing with it cooler than average temps and better chances at rain and storms.
