Decatur’s famous dog, Lucky, passes away

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Lucky the dog has passed away at the age of 15, according to our news partners at the Decatur Daily. “I am sad to say Decatur’s favorite dog and longtime hero has passed away,” Dr. Steve Osborne said. “Lucky died surrounded by the clinic staff. He went peacefully.”
Long-time residents may remember Lucky became an icon in Decatur after he was found badly injured in a dumpster in February of 2006. He’d apparently been the victim of dog fighting.
Animal control officers got the call from a city sanitation worker and got to work trying to heal him. He was suffering from multiple bite wounds, a duct taped snout and had a leg infection that was starting to rot. Vets amputated the leg and treated the wounds, but Lucky’s story was just starting.
The story got national media attention and Lucky became a symbol in efforts to stop dog fighting. “There’s been a lot of changes in the laws. What is considered abuse? You might say that he had some impetus in the beginning to make them more severe, to make them more consistently applied,” Osborne said.
Lucky’s former owner was eventually found and charged with animal cruelty. The former owner claimed his pit bull had attacked Lucky, and that he placed him in the bin rather than taking him to a vet because he feared he would be suspected of dog fighting. He was ordered in 2007 to pay $4,000 in fines plus court costs and restitution.
WAFF 48 followed up on Lucky last October and found he’s been living a good life. He stayed in Decatur and spent his final days at the Beltline Road Southwest Clinic with Dr. Steve Osborne.
