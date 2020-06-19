Decatur Morgan Hospital names new President

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: Decatur Morgan Hospital made a major announcement Friday morning.
Kelli S. Powers, Chief Financial Officer of the Huntsville Hospital Health System since 2014, has been named President of Decatur Morgan Hospital.
According to a joint announcement from David Spillers, Health System CEO and the Decatur Morgan Hospital Advisory Board, Powers will transition to her new role over the next few months, succeeding Nat Richardson who accepted a position with the University of Maryland Health System in May.
“We are excited for Kelli and for the impact that she will make in Decatur and Morgan County,” Spillers said.
“She has done a great job at the system level in our CFO position and we are pleased that we can use her unique skills in leading one of the major hospitals in our Health System.”
Spillers said that the transition period for Powers was flexible, enabling the Health System to fill her current role as smoothly as possible.
ORIGINAL: Decatur Morgan Hospital has a new boss following Nat Richardson’s resignation in April.
Danny Crowe, the current Chief Financial Officer of the hospital, has been named the new interim President. Crowe is a 43-year veteran in healthcare and has served in Decatur for the previous 33 years.
“We have the utmost confidence in the leadership of Danny and the entire senior team in Decatur,” said Huntsville Hospital COO Jeff Samz. “During this pandemic we’ve trusted Danny to help guide Decatur Morgan Hospital through an unprecedented period.”
Samz said that the process of naming a full time president would begin soon and would include input from the Decatur Morgan Hospital Advisory Board, medical staff and hospital leadership.
Previous President Nat Richardson left Decatur Morgan Hospital to pursue a position with the University of Maryland Health System.
