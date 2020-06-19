Boaz Parks and Recreation league coach tests positive for COVID-19

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - A Boaz Parks and Rec coach has tested positive for COVID=19.
On Thursday, June 18, Boaz Parks and Rec director Sonja Hard received a call that one of the rec league coaches had tested positive for COVID-19.
“At that point, we contacted all of our coaches and made sure all of our parents were aware of the situation and just informed them so they can make their decision if they were going to participate in our league for last night’s games,” said Hard.
As of now, Hard said no one is showing any signs or symptoms of the coronavirus.
Hard said all athletes have continued to participate in summer games, but they are beefing up safety measures at the Boaz SportsPlex.
“Still sanitizing, our staff continues to wipe down equipment that people sit on. It’s hard to do it every time somebody moves, but we have tried to stay on top of that. Concessions as well, we’ve had those marked with 6 feet distance in between those and bathrooms we are continuing to wipe down and wash out as people enter and exit,” said Hard.
Hard says staff have not been required to test for the virus, but they are monitoring themselves for signs and symptoms and doing temperature checks.
