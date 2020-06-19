Astronomical summer begins Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Summer officially begins on Saturday at 4:43 p.m., otherwise known as the summer solstice.
Seasons have to do with the Earth’s tilt and orbit around the Sun. Earth has a tilted axis of 23.5 degrees, and as the earth rotates on its axis as it orbits the sun, the axis always points in the same direction.
In June, winter is south of the equator and summer is north of the equator. During this time of year, the sun shines directly on the Northern Hemisphere and that’s why it’s warmer.
Saturday will also be the longest day of the year with 14 hours, 22 minutes and 45 seconds of daylight. Sunrise is at 5:37 a.m. and sunset is at 8 p.m.
