Unclaimed Baggage launches new online store for 50th anniversary

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - One of the largest retailers in Sand Mountain is moving online.
For years, Unclaimed Baggage in Scottsboro has been a popular shopping stop for locals and customers nationwide.
In honor of the company’s 50th anniversary and to help meet the needs of customers, Brand Ambassador Brenda Cantrell said the company decided to launch an online store.
She said they had been working on the launch for the past two years. Then, COVID-19 hit and owners were forced to close the store for five weeks.
“An even the week prior to closure we saw a significant decline on that out of town traffic as you would expect and with the volume of people staying home obviously,”said Cantrell.
Now, with looser restrictions and safety measures, shoppers are back in their element.
Mother and daughter Margie and Hailey White are from Wisconsin.
They made a stop at Unclaimed Baggage and took a a selfie in front of the store after shopping.
“It’s really nice to get out and see people because you miss that camaraderie and everything with everybody and here it was very clean and they have the hand sanitizers and spray bottles everywhere,” said White.
Cantrell said it is her goal to still provide people with an opportunity to experience Unclaimed Baggage through the online store who may not yet feel comfortable to come in and shop.
“So, the online store is an opportunity for people who have heard about us for years and living all across the country and they can’t come from Seattle to Scottsboro, but they want to at some point. So this just helps bridge that gap,” said Cantrell.
Since the launch of the online store on Wednesday, June 17 the store has received more than 1,000 orders online.
