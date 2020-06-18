UAB researcher takes on his third pandemic in fight against COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Kevin Harrod, Ph. D., a research resident with the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital, is like the Willie Mays of fighting a world pandemic.
Harrod is working the fight against COVID-19 in his third battle in a pandemic. He worked the SARS outbreak in 2003 and the H1N1 swine flu of 2009.
“I’ve been down this path before,” said Dr. Harrod. “Experience shows that while a viruses are different from one to the other, some of the practices we first learned about with the first SARS 17 years ago, those same methods can also work well as we fight against the coronavirus.”
In addition to supporting UAB research efforts, Harrod’s lab is serving the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, which is the federal agency charged with developing countermeasures against COVID-19.
