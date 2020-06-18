Summer heat building this weekend

Summer begins Saturday afternoon and it looks dry with highs around 90. Father’s Day will be hot and steamy with highs near 91. As the humidity returns over the coming days the heat index will return as well. Make sure you are taking heat precautions and drinking plenty of water as it will feel closer to 100 degrees at times. We are tracking a weak cold front that will move in Wednesday. Ahead of this we are forecasting and increase in shower and thunderstorm activity beginning Tuesday afternoon and lasting through Wednesday. Much of next week will remain humid with highs in the middle to upper 80s.