Star goalie signs on for another year of Havoc
Max Milosek (Source: waff)
By Mike Brown | June 18, 2020 at 9:38 AM CDT - Updated June 18 at 9:38 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - When the Huntsville Havoc come back in the fall, they’ll have a key player between the pipes.

Goalie Max Milosek agreed to a new deal with the team, according to a press release issued Thursday morning.

Milosek has played two seasons in the red & black, winning 45 of his 61 starts and earning 5 shutouts. In both of his two seasons, he set new team records for best Goals Against Average - the average number of goals allowed per 60 minutes of play. He was 2nd in league-wide voting for Goaltender of the Year an placed on the All-SPHL Second Team.

Max Milosek’s Havoc Stats Starts Wins Losses OTL Shutouts GAA Save %
2019-2020 32 22 6 2 4 2.26 .919
2018-2019 29 23 6 1 1 2.29 .922
Regular Season Career 61 45 12 3 5 2.28 .920
2019 Playoffs 7 6 1 0 0 2.14 .943

