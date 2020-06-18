Star goalie signs on for another year of Havoc

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - When the Huntsville Havoc come back in the fall, they’ll have a key player between the pipes.
Goalie Max Milosek agreed to a new deal with the team, according to a press release issued Thursday morning.
Milosek has played two seasons in the red & black, winning 45 of his 61 starts and earning 5 shutouts. In both of his two seasons, he set new team records for best Goals Against Average - the average number of goals allowed per 60 minutes of play. He was 2nd in league-wide voting for Goaltender of the Year an placed on the All-SPHL Second Team.
