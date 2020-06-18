Secretary of State John Merrill issues crossover voting reminder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama’s Secretary of State wants to remind voters of the state’s Crossover Voting Law.
Since 2017, voters who cast their ballot during a Primary Election must vote in the same party’s Runoff Election. If you voted in the Republican Primary in March, you cannot vote on a Democratic ballot in July and vice versa.
Voters who did not participate in the March Primary may vote on either party’s ballot in the Runoff.
Alabamians will have until Monday, June 29 to register to vote and until Thursday, July 9 to submit an absentee ballot application.
If returning by hand, absentee ballots must be delivered to the Absentee Election Manager no later than the close of business Monday, July 13.
If mailing, absentee ballots must be postmarked no later than Monday, July 13.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.