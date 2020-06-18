North Alabama woman celebrates 100th birthday with parade celebration

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - June 8, 1920, Louise Garman was born in a small Illinois town.
June 8th, 2020, she reached 100 years young, and celebrated from afar with family and friends. Garman is the oldest person living in her extended family.
“Never,” Garman said via phone. “Nobody in my family has lived this long, never.
Garman moved to north Alabama after spending most of her life in El Paso Texas. Her husband passed away, and Garman decided to move closer to one of her two children who live in Madison. Garman lived through the Great Depression, the Mumps and Measels outbreak, and a pair of World Wars.
This week was special for Garman who had the Newcomers of Huntsville club and the Professional Education Organization who helped formulate a plan to hold a parade for Garman, while she resides in a local assisted living home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a birthday parade seemed like a viable option.
“Well it’s gonna make me happy,” said Karen Garman Measels, one of her two daughters. “I might shed a tear or two, because I can’t actually be with her today.My sister is in Houston, and she’s quite sad that she can’t be here. We had a very large party planned for her this Saturday, and that was canceled because of the virus, so we rescheduled the party till August the eighth but now that’s canceled.”
“She never thought that she would live to see one hundred,” her daughter added. “Her own mother passed away when she was thirteen years old. She has had an amazing long , happy life. Her children turned out fine, lots of grand kids, great grand kids, she had a really remarkable life.”
“It’s gonna be breathtaking, exhilarating, and just beyond belief,” Garman added. “It is going to be beyond belief. You will see all the excitement and love towards me. You’ll see that.”
Garman taught in a one-room school in her younger years, but worked mostly in civil service before retiring. She hopes to write a book on her life.
“I started back when I was fifty five,” she added. “Hopefully, I’ll be able to get it done soon.”
