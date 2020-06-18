Morgan County seeing new spike in COVID-19 cases

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - One of the counties seeing a new spike in COVID-19 cases is Morgan County.
Just this past weekend, the county saw a near 50 percent increase in positive COVID-19 cases.
Decatur-Morgan Hospital is also feeling the wrath of the new cases. When COVID-19 first made its way into Alabama in March, Decatur-Morgan Hospital was only seeing a handful of patients. Now, after this recent spike, they have more than 20 COVID patients, with six of them on ventilators.
Staff are working around the clock caring for those patients.
Bryan Vest, service line director of inpatient nursing, says this is a challenging time for health care professionals. He says his staff is doing a good job dealing with the spike in patients, however, they’re urging the public to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Alabama Department of Public Health guidelines to minimize spread and work to contain the virus.
“Take this virus seriously. It’s very serious and it’s very contagious. We can stop it if we practice social distancing. If you go out, wear a mask. Do everything you can do to protect your loved ones and your neighbors,” said Vest.
Hospital administration says they have plenty of hospital beds, ventilators and supplies.
They say they’re prepared for more patients if necessary.
