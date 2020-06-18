Kroger continuing free COVID-19 testing in Decatur next week

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - More than 400 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Morgan County this week thanks to a free clinic offered by Kroger pharmacies.
Now, Kroger is extending Decatur’s free clinic to next week.
In just three days, hundreds of Morgan County residents came out to take a COVID-19 test.
“Information is power when it comes to a pandemic, so if we can let as many people know if they are positive or negative that have been tested, obviously that helps reduce the spread of COVID-19.” said Kroger pharmacist Jennifer Kilgore.
Kilgore says they’ve tested about 150 people each day.
The clinic tested on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of this week.
Due to the high volume of people wanting tests, Kilgore says they're doing the same thing next week.
“There is a need here in Morgan County for testing, so we decided another week would be beneficial to the community,” she said.
With the rapid increase of positive cases in the county, health experts are recommending you come out and take the free test.
They’re also recommending you continue following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Alabama Department of Public Health.
“As a health care professional, I think it’s a personal responsibility. If you can, wear a mask, not only to protect yourself but to protect other folks out in the public. Also, wash your hands and just be mindful,” Kilgore said.
Kilgore says people who received the free Kroger pharmacy COVID-19 test can expect results in 48 hours.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.