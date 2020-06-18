Huntsville City Schools Virtual Learning Academy open for registration

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In just a couple of months some students in Huntsville City Schools will be virtually signing into their classrooms rather than walking into them. That’s made possible by the district’s new virtual academy.
This curriculum is available for students in grades K – 12. The school district says it’s been looking into digital options, and the pandemic shutdown gave them the green light to go ahead.
According to Huntsville City Schools Chief Communications Officer Craig Williams, virtual students can still participate in extracurricular activities in their zoned school. Seniors will still receive the same diploma as their classroom counterparts and be eligible for honors.
Devices like laptops and tablets will be available from the school, but you must have your own internet service. After starting the program, every student must commit for at least one semester, with some exceptions.
“We are asking all families involved in the Huntsville Virtual Academy to commit to it for one semester. We will of course make adjustments at the midway point throughout the school year. But we do want families to give it a try for one semester that way we can see if it’s a good fit, we can make adjustments and work with students along the way. And after a semester we decide it’s not the best route for any particular student, we’ll make adjustments as need be,” Williams said.
Williams says the district plans to provide families with more information on accessing WiFi. The applications to enroll in the academy are open now until July 29.