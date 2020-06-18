HSV Police Chief to recap protests before City Council

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After protestors expressed their concerns to city leaders over the police force used at recent demonstrations in Downtown Huntsville, Police Chief Mark McMurray will go before Huntsville City Council tonight to present his after-action review.
“We want to listen. We want to give a response to the community,” says Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle. “I think we owe the community that, give them the response of telling them what happened those nights, how that happened and what the feeling was that made those actions happen. So, we’re moving forward.”
Over the past few weeks, demonstrators have gathered in the streets of Downtown Huntsville to protest for social justice in the case of George Floyd, an African American man who was killed at the hands of police. Some of these Huntsville demonstrations led to use of tear gas and rubber bullets, a response from law enforcement that many protestors deemed unjustified.
One demonstrator called the use of police force “excessive,” and if given the opportunity to address the chief, would call for better communication.
“Have posted signs of when the protest is set to end, what the guidelines are that we should be following,” she says. “And in general, if someone’s causing a problem, if you could send officers to personally talk to them rather then reacting to the entire crowd who isn’t doing anything.”
Tonight’s special session with the chief will begin at 5:00 p.m. Though the council will not be accepting public comments, anyone who would like to submit questions or concerns can email HsvCityCouncil@HuntsvilleAL.gov.
