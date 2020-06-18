Franklin County man in custody following military grade vehicle theft, attempted strike of an officer

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 20-year-old on Thursday following the theft a military grade vehicle.
Nathan Lowe is in custody at the Franklin County Jail with charges currently pending.
Early Thursday morning, deputies received tips of a man walking into traffic multiple times. A driver picked the man up off the street and drove him to a nearby gas station.
Following his arrival at the gas station, the man ran a short distance and stole a military grade vehicle from an area lot. The vehicle is known as a “Deuce and a half.”
Deputies made contact with the man facing the wrong direction on AL-24 still in the stolen vehicle. After attempting to strike a deputy with the vehicle, others on scene fired shots attempting to flatten tires. The vehicle was stopped in Russellville and Lowe was identified as the driver.
The investigation is ongoing and charges are still pending at this time.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.