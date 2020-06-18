Former volunteer’s estate gives Huntsville Hospital Foundation $434K

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Hospital Foundation has announced a significant gift from the estate of Helen Rose Ream, a former Huntsville resident.
The foundations says the $434,000 bequest has provided equipment for many departments across Huntsville Hospital, including surgery, anesthesia, the regional neonatal ICU, the stem cell transplant clinic and the pathology lab.
“This gift came as such a wonderful blessing to the Foundation. We only wish we could have known about it during Helen’s lifetime so we could have shared our deep appreciation,” said HHF President Sarah Savage-Jones.
HHF says Ream was a devoted volunteer in Huntsville Hospital’s gift shop and the medical records department for many years. She also served as secretary on the auxiliary board until retirement in 2003.
“It was through this service to the hospital with the Auxiliary that Helen became aware of many of the equipment needs that she specified in her estate,” said Pat Legg, Huntsville Hospital director of volunteer services. “Her consistent service instilled in her a deep love for Huntsville Hospital and a passion for the services it provides. She will always be remembered for her kindness and this lasting gift to our hospitals and patients.”
Ream will be memorialized with a plaque in the Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children’s admitting/surgical waiting area honoring her gift and legacy.
“Impactful bequests such as the Ream estate are awe-inspiring,” Savage-Jones said. “Any gift to the Foundation, no matter the amount, makes a difference for the patients we serve every day. There are multiple giving options available that can align a donor’s passion with their philanthropy and legacy, allowing them to give back and make a difference in a greater way than they ever imagined possible.”
If you wish to learn more about learn more about supporting Huntsville Hospital through planned giving, contact Lynne Berry Vallely, HHF planned giving officer, at lynne.vallely@hhsys.org.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.