Decatur Police Chief identifies officer who punched store owner in March

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Our news partners at the Decatur Daily have uncovered a lot of new details about a physical confrontation that occurred in March. A business owner was punched by a police officer after reporting a shoplifter at his store.
The Decatur Police Chief confirmed that officer Justin Rippen struck liquor store owner Kevin Penn on the day of the call.
Penn was reluctant to talk about it until video of the incident leaked onto social media two weeks ago.
According to the video released by Penn’s attorney, it appears that Penn is rushing towards an unidentified shoplifter with his gun..
About 4 minutes later, Penn walks back toward the counter.
He says it was to buzz officers in to the locked store.
In the video you can see him with the gun on the counter. His attorney says he’s unloading it.
Some sort of argument begins, the officer rushes in and punches Penn.
According to the Decatur Police Chief, the officer said he thought Penn was reaching for the gun.
This incident is the only complaint against the officer on file since he was hired four years ago.
Decatur Police Chief said an internal affairs investigation into the incident is ongoing and Penn is planning to sue over his injuries.