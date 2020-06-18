Decatur officers spot man following teen girl while performing lewd act, police say

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur police say plain clothes officers saw a lewd act targeting a teen girl Wednesday afternoon.
It happened in the area of 8th Avenue SE and Grant Street SE. Police say the officers saw a male following quickly behind a young female who was walking south on 8th Avenue.
The officers say they started following them due to to the unusual behavior. According to police, the officer then saw the man run towards the girl while performing a lewd act.
Investigators observed that she was extremely distraught and was attempting to get away from the man.
The officers immediately intervened and made contact with the female, who was identified as a 15-year-old. Upon spotting the officers, the man quickly turned around and ran down a nearby alley, according to police.
Officers apprehended the male and identified him as Michael Sapp.
Investigators determined that Sapp was intentionally following the juvenile female down the sidewalk while inappropriately touching himself.
Sapp was charged with public lewdness and disorderly conduct. He was taken to the Morgan County Jail.
Police say the juvenile’s parents arrived on scene shortly after and took custody of her.
