Crossville nursing home fighting COVID-19 outbreak

CROSSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - 20 residents and 8 employees of a Crossville long term care facility have been infected with COVID-19.
A spokesperson for Crossville Health and Rehabilitation says that last week one resident of the facility showed symptoms.
That resident was taken to the hospital immediately.
All residents and staff were then tested as a precaution.
Out of 142 tests, 20 residents and 8 employees tested positive. Those 28 people have not shown any symptoms so far.
The facility has set up an isolation area for residents who’ve tested positive including bio-hazard walls and regular sanitation.
Employees were sent home to quarantine for 14 days.
Visitors haven’t been allowed into the facility since March.
