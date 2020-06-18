Convoy of Hope makes a stop at Talladega Superspeedway

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - The cars lined up at the Talladega Superspeedway Thursday morning were not all there to see the races this weekend.
A “Convoy of Hope” tractor trailer arrived at the speedway last night with 38,000 pounds of food to be distributed among 750 families.
It's a joint effort by the NASCAR Foundation, the Joey Lagano Foundation, and elevation outreach, to help families suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re united – the Joey Logano Foundation, the NASCAR Foundation and Elevation Outreach to help others,” said Logano in a statement sent out by TSS Thursday afternoon. “We started thinking of the Convoy of Hope as an area that we could try to impact our communities, and the idea of doing it at the trace track came to mind. As we started to come back racing, it presented a huge opportunity is those markets….It’s our way of giving back.”
The pandemic resulted an upcoming race that will limit the number of spectators due to social distancing, and the food is meant to help families taking an economic hit because of the fans who won't be able to make it to this race.
"Giving back to this community who obviously, they rely so heavily on NASCAR coming to town, and just being able to give back and tell these people that we hear you, we see you and we love you, have been a huge reward for all of us," says Ali O'Connor, director of the Joey Lagano Foundation.
Each vehicle received four bags of food, and each driver was requested to have the trunk or tailgate open so the food distribution would be contactless.
“We have an army of volunteers who worked together to pack some grocery bags, and the cars roll in,” says Nichole Kreiger, executive director of the NASCAR Foundation. “It’s like a pit stop. We fill ‘em up with food as fuel, and then off they go.”
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.