Birmingham police looking for missing 81-year-old woman with dementia

Irene Campbell suffers from dementia according to her family, (Source: BPD)
By WBRC Staff | June 18, 2020 at 10:28 AM CDT - Updated June 18 at 11:27 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police need help looking for a missing 81-year-old woman.

Irene Campbell was last seen on June 15 at 1208 43rd Street North.

Ms. Campbell was wearing denim capri pants and a black shirt with a multi-color design. Ms. Campbell’s family stated she suffers from dementia.

Anyone who has information about the whereabouts of Ms. Campbell, please contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-297-8434 or 911.

If you have additional information on this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.

