2 arrested following Wednesday’s pursuit in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office released arrest details related to a \pursuit on Wednesday.
David Brian McKinney, 40, was charged with reckless endangerment, aggravated assault on a police officer, possession of a pistol by a violent felon, resisting arrest, attempting to elude, drug trafficking, and first-degree theft of an auto.
Narcotics investigators executed a search warrant on McKinney’s home after the arrest. They say they found 1.8 pounds of meth (street value about $34,000).
Rylea Holt, 23, was at the home and was also charged with drug trafficking. Her bond is $50,000.
No further details are available at this time.
ORIGINAL: A Limestone County deputy and a suspect were both taken to Athens-Limestone Hospital.
The sheriff’s office says it started when narcotics investigators were led on a foot pursuit in Salem Wednesday afternoon. Deputies say the suspect stole a sport utility vehicle from a parking lot and led deputies on a pursuit into Tennessee and back to State Line Road and Cave Branch Road where he crashed the vehicle.
After the crash, the suspect allegedly fled on foot and was caught by a deputy. The suspect fought with the deputy, and both reported injuries.
They were both transported to Athens-Limestone Hospital via ambulance.
