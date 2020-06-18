Another mild day today with heat building for this weekend!

Happy Thursday! Temperatures are comfortable once again this morning, but this looks to be the end of that streak.
We are waking up to temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s this morning. A few spots have also fallen into the upper 50s. The humidity has been low the last few days but that will start to increase a bit as we move through the day today. Along with that humidity, the warmer weather will start to return as well. Today will be similar to Tuesday and Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures into the low to mid 80s. With a slight bump in the humidity today we will have the chance at a few isolated storms, but they are not expected to be widespread.
Even warmer temperatures will be likely Friday as some spots may battle scattered storms as well. However, I don’t expect rainfall to be widespread. The Summer Solstice is Saturday at 4:43pm making it the first day of Summer. Boy will it feel like it. High temperatures both days this weekend will be into the low to mid 90s and that humidity will be much higher as well. That means we are in for a hot Father’s day too! That increase in humidity means that our heat index will be into the mid to upper 90s by Sunday afternoon. Storm chances over the weekend look to stay minimal at this point in time, but rain will be more likely early next week.
