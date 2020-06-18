Another mild day today with heat building for this weekend!

Even warmer temperatures will be likely Friday as some spots may battle scattered storms as well. However, I don’t expect rainfall to be widespread. The Summer Solstice is Saturday at 4:43pm making it the first day of Summer. Boy will it feel like it. High temperatures both days this weekend will be into the low to mid 90s and that humidity will be much higher as well. That means we are in for a hot Father’s day too! That increase in humidity means that our heat index will be into the mid to upper 90s by Sunday afternoon. Storm chances over the weekend look to stay minimal at this point in time, but rain will be more likely early next week.