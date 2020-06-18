America’s Thrift Stores opens Florence store

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday, people lined up to check out the opening of the brand new America’s Thrift Stores in Florence
The store had a soft opening after its initial grand opening in April was postponed due to COVID-19.
After a few months of waiting, CEO Ken Sobaski was excited to safely see the store open.
“We are going above and beyond in terms of safety with everyone expected to wear a mask, customers and employees alike. We are literally handing out free masks for people. We’ve got the 6-foot rule in place. The fire chief has given us capacity limits,” Sobaski said.
When you buy from America’s Thrift Stores in Alabama, those sales benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
This is their 20th store along the Southeast region to open.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.