America’s Thrift Stores opens Florence store
America's Thrift Stores opened in Florence. (Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | June 18, 2020 at 9:29 PM CDT - Updated June 18 at 9:29 PM

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday, people lined up to check out the opening of the brand new America’s Thrift Stores in Florence

The store had a soft opening after its initial grand opening in April was postponed due to COVID-19.

After a few months of waiting, CEO Ken Sobaski was excited to safely see the store open.

“We are going above and beyond in terms of safety with everyone expected to wear a mask, customers and employees alike. We are literally handing out free masks for people. We’ve got the 6-foot rule in place. The fire chief has given us capacity limits,” Sobaski said.

When you buy from America’s Thrift Stores in Alabama, those sales benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

This is their 20th store along the Southeast region to open.

