ADOL: Nearly $2 billion disbursed in COVID-19 related unemployment benefits

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Labor has disbursed almost $2 billion in COVID-19 related unemployment benefits.
According to ADOL Secretary Fitzgerald Washington, $1,938,801,782 has been paid to 308,127 claimants in COVID-19 related benefits between March 16 and June 17. This represents 2,453,208 weeks paid.
Washington said $1,400,939,400 of those funds are Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, the $600 stimulus benefit added to weekly unemployment compensation benefits; $45,109,026 represent Pandemic Unemployment Assistance funds; and $16,148,605 represent Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation funds.
ADOL has issued payments to 95 percent of those filing COVID-19 related active claims since March 16.
“We acknowledge that there are still many unemployed Alabamians out there who continue to need our help,” continued Washington. “They may have issues with existing claims, or may need to update their information, or they just simply have questions. We know that it remains difficult to contact us. The new call center that opened earlier this month is now running at full capacity, and our live chat feature is also up and running. We continue to be overwhelmed with calls and requests, with more than 210,000 calls coming in daily. However, we are committed to providing all Alabamians assistance and continue to work diligently to do so.”
Those who apply for benefits can track their application using ADOL’s claim tracker tool. Access to the tracking tool can be found at www.labor.alabama.gov with login requiring the claimant’s social security number and PIN.
