UAB nurse talks about working on the front lines of COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We all know about the devastation the COVID-19 pandemic has caused people both directly and indirectly, but what’s it like working on the frontlines?
One nurse from UAB Hospital, who’s been working directly with COVID-19 patients, said if she knew then what she knows now about the virus, she would still become a nurse.
That’s because being a nurse is more than a career; it’s a calling.
Tabitha Stewart is a staff nurse at UAB.
She’s cared for patients at every stage of COVID-19.
“It was a little bit…hectic and really busy and scary and there are just a lot of emotions,” Stewart said.
Stewart said one of the biggest fears she’s had during this pandemic is bringing the virus home to her family.
“It would be devastating to pass it on, but it’s really hard to not be with my family, not hugging them, not seeing them as often as I’m used to so it has been hard, it has be really hard,” Stewart said.
The mental, physical and emotional drain has been a lot to endure during this pandemic, but Stewart said one of the toughest moments was losing a patient.
“Holding the phone up to the patients ear so that they could hear the family member speak to them during that time. That was really tough. That was hard to experience, but I was really thankful that I could help that family member in whatever way I could feel like they were there with them and allow the patient as well to feel like, but that was hard and that’s something that will stick with me, and I don’t ever see myself forgetting that experience,” Stewart explained.
And as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in the state, Stewart said she’s concerned about those who aren’t following the public health recommendations.
“I do know the most critical side of it and the pain that it can cause and the death that it can cause and so I would say please, please wear a mask. I know that it’s hard, but it does, it worries me and scares me,” Stewart said.
Stewart said her home routines have also changed since the pandemic.
She changes her clothes at work, she doesn’t wear her shoes inside the house and she washes her scrubs and showers before touching anything.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.