UAB nurse talks about working on the front lines of COVID-19

“Holding the phone up to the patients ear so that they could hear the family member speak to them during that time. That was really tough. That was hard to experience, but I was really thankful that I could help that family member in whatever way I could feel like they were there with them and allow the patient as well to feel like, but that was hard and that’s something that will stick with me, and I don’t ever see myself forgetting that experience,” Stewart explained.