Staying comfortable today with isolated afternoon storms possible

Temperatures this morning are once again into the upper 50s and low 60s across the Tennessee Valley which is still well below our average. Skies are mostly clear starting out and then we will have more clouds continue to push in as we head into the late morning and into the early afternoon. Skies will become cloudy by the afternoon and we will see a few isolated showers and storms by the afternoon and into the evening. Similar to Tuesday, we do not expect to see strong storms today, but a few could bring a downpour. These storms will move in from the northeast and push southwest.
Thursday will be another cooler than normal day, but humidity will be slightly higher. Day by day through the end of the week we will add some warmer weather and humidity. The Summer Solstice is Saturday at 4:43pm and it will feel like it. High temperatures this weekend will be into the low to mid 90s with an increase in humidity. That means we are in for a hot Father’s day weekend. Storm chances over the weekend look to stay minimal at this point in time, but rain will likely return early next week.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.