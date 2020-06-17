Staying comfortable today with isolated afternoon storms possible

Temperatures this morning are once again into the upper 50s and low 60s across the Tennessee Valley which is still well below our average. Skies are mostly clear starting out and then we will have more clouds continue to push in as we head into the late morning and into the early afternoon. Skies will become cloudy by the afternoon and we will see a few isolated showers and storms by the afternoon and into the evening. Similar to Tuesday, we do not expect to see strong storms today, but a few could bring a downpour. These storms will move in from the northeast and push southwest.