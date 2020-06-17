State‘s absentee voting ruling does not impact north Alabama, Merrill says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - We’re less than one month away from Alabama’s runoff election.
A federal judge ruled the state cannot forbid curbside voting during the COVID-19 pandemic. That part of the ruling applies statewide.
You may have also seen headlines about absentee voting restrictions being lifted, but that part of the ruling does not affect north Alabama, according to Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill.
“It’s important for you to know that this particular ruling only impacts three counties. And Madison is not one of them. Neither is Jackson. Neither is Limestone. Neither is Morgan. The only three counties in the state that are impacted are Lee Jefferson and Mobile,” Merrill said.
The three counties are where plaintiffs in a lawsuit live.
The judge waived requirements for voters there to get their absentee ballot notarized or witnessed by two adults. And the requirement that absentee voters who are 65 and older or disabled mail-in copies of their photo IDs.
The ruling applies to the July 14 runoff election.
Merrill is taking action against the judge’s ruling. He says the state will appeal the judge’s ruling.
