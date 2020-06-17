Some isolated rain chances in second half of week

Partly cloudy into the night with temperatures falling into the lower 70s by midnight. Morning lows will be around 64 degrees. We will start Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. By the afternoon we expect a few, very isolated, showers. Afternoon highs will return to the lower to middle 80s.
Friday will be a little warmer with more humidity. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible Friday afternoon. Saturday looks dry and hot. Summer begins in the afternoon and highs will hit 91. Father’s Day will be hot and steamy with highs near 93. Isolated storm chances will return Sunday through Wednesday of next week and so will the “Air You Can Wear!”
