Pleasant afternoon ahead with isolated showers and storms for some

We have seen some mild temperatures this morning and now this afternoon. After plenty of sunshine to start the day, we will see skies will become partly cloudy into the afternoon. That could bring in a few isolated showers and storms by the afternoon and into the evening, but do not expect these. That means if your plants need to be watered you may have to do that yourself. Similar to Tuesday, we do not expect to see strong storms today, but a few could bring a downpour. These storms will move in from the northeast and push southwest.