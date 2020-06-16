Pleasant afternoon ahead with isolated showers and storms for some

Happy Wednesday! It is another beautiful day here across the Tennessee Valley.
We have seen some mild temperatures this morning and now this afternoon. After plenty of sunshine to start the day, we will see skies will become partly cloudy into the afternoon. That could bring in a few isolated showers and storms by the afternoon and into the evening, but do not expect these. That means if your plants need to be watered you may have to do that yourself. Similar to Tuesday, we do not expect to see strong storms today, but a few could bring a downpour. These storms will move in from the northeast and push southwest.
Thursday will be another cooler than normal day, but humidity will be slightly higher. Day by day through the end of the week we will add some warmer weather and humidity. The Summer Solstice is Saturday at 4:43pm and it will feel like it. High temperatures this weekend will be into the low to mid 90s with an increase in humidity. That means we are in for a hot Father’s day weekend. Storm chances over the weekend look to stay minimal at this point in time, but rain will likely return early next week.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.