Park at Bellingham Apartments fire ruled accidental by Huntsville Fire & Rescue

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: City of Huntsville Fire and Rescue has released new details following a structure fire on Tuesday.
Fire Marshal Dan Wilkerson confirmed seven trucks responded to the scene of the fire.
Eight units on the property were affected including fire damage to two and smoke damage to six. Nine people have been displaced because of the damages.
The fire started due to welding work being performed on the building and has been ruled an accident.
ORIGINAL: Huntsville Fire and Rescue has multiple units working a structure fire at the Park at Bellingham Apartments on Galaxy Way.
No one was injured.
Crews have not yet confirmed what happened, but residents say a maintenance crew was working on the exterior steps of a unit when a welder got too close to the wall. They said it caught fire, and the fire started to spread.
