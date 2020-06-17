More than 47% of COVID-19 deaths in Alabama are long-term care residents

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Long-term care residents make up nearly half of Alabama’s COVID-19 death toll.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, 375 long-term care residents have died due to the virus as of Wednesday. Of the 784 total deaths, long-term care residents represent more than 47 percent.
The latest data from ADPH shows that 2,067 long-term care residents have tested positive for the virus, and 1,243 long-term care employees have also tested positive.
John Matson with the Alabama Nursing Home Association said 158 nursing homes across 63 counties have reported at least one case of COVID-19. Of the 231 total nursing homes in Alabama, the ones with reported cases represent about 68 percent.
