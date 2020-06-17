More people pulling the trigger and buying a gun in the Tennessee Valley

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Gun store owners across the Tennessee Valley say they’re having a hard time keeping pistols and ammunition on their shelves.
“It isn’t a specific crowd, every race every walk of life, lots of new gun owners people who have never had a gun before,” said Gonzo Tactical owner, Matt Butler.
The run on guns started during the coronavirus pandemic and it hasn’t slowed down.
In fact, more people are pulling the trigger and making the purchase.
“Gun sales are up probably 400 to 500 percent. It started probably up at around when the pandemic hit, people started panicking and business shut down. People are getting desperate and then you know all the craziness happened and so it’s kind of just taking off from there. People are scared,” said Butler.
Some business owners boarded up their stores, protesters have taken to the street, and a lot more people now own guns.
“When news of a protest here in Scottsboro happened, we probably sold 20 something AR’s alone. That’s not including handguns or tactical shotguns or anything else, that’s just strictly AR 15′s,” said Butler.
Dustin Stewart is one shopper at Gonzo Tactical in Scottsboro who owns guns, and he’s making sure his family is protected.
“As far as security goes I bought my wife a new pistol for her side arm and you know she carries it in her diaper bag because you never know what’s going to happen nowadays,” said Stewart.
Matt says a lot of people coming in his store and other gun stores, are first time owners. He says it’s important to make sure you’re trained and no how to use it safely. You also need to keep it safe and out of harms way.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.