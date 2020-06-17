Midtown Elementary School groundbreaking

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s an exciting day for Madison City Schools. The Board of Education, Superintendent and city officials will be celebrating the official groundbreaking for the new Midtown Elementary School in Madison at 10 a.m.
The school is being built on vacant land off Wall Triana by the Kroger.
Midtown Elementary School will be able to hold about 900 students once it’s finished.
The old West Madison elementary will have one more school year before it’s converted into a Pre-K center.
Meanwhile, there's also work happening on a new middle school and expansions at Bob Jones and James Clemens high schools.
One Madison City School parent says people are drawn to Madison for its schools and this new building will be a huge benefit.
“What makes our school so good is what takes place on the inside not the outside. So sure it’s exciting to get a new building but even when we were at West Madison, which is one of the oldest school buildings in the city, it was such a special place. It was like family. The teachers, the staff, the administration. They are what really make the school system what it is," Michele Gay said.
Even though the name of the old elementary school is changing, the Wildcat mascot will be carried over.
Midtown Elementary is scheduled to open in fall 2021.